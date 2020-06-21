2205 RAMAPO CT

Amenities
Welcome to The Grande! Beautiful Hickory model features a larger than normal master BR w/ample living space. This unit has a lovely gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, center island, upgraded cabinets. Large living room/Den, walk-in closets, washer/dryer. Amenities include 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, 2 gyms, billiard rooms, and much more. Credit check, employment verification required. Tenant to obtain renters insurance. First $150 of all minor repairs tenant responsibility. $250 non-refundable move in fee & $500 refundable sec. deposit on move in day & returned same day if no damage. No smoking