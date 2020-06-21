All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

2205 RAMAPO CT

2205 Ramapo Court · (201) 934-0607
Location

2205 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ 07457
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
Welcome to The Grande! Beautiful Hickory model features a larger than normal master BR w/ample living space. This unit has a lovely gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, center island, upgraded cabinets. Large living room/Den, walk-in closets, washer/dryer. Amenities include 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, 2 gyms, billiard rooms, and much more. Credit check, employment verification required. Tenant to obtain renters insurance. First $150 of all minor repairs tenant responsibility. $250 non-refundable move in fee & $500 refundable sec. deposit on move in day & returned same day if no damage. No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 RAMAPO CT have any available units?
2205 RAMAPO CT has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2205 RAMAPO CT have?
Some of 2205 RAMAPO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 RAMAPO CT currently offering any rent specials?
2205 RAMAPO CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 RAMAPO CT pet-friendly?
No, 2205 RAMAPO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 2205 RAMAPO CT offer parking?
No, 2205 RAMAPO CT does not offer parking.
Does 2205 RAMAPO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 RAMAPO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 RAMAPO CT have a pool?
Yes, 2205 RAMAPO CT has a pool.
Does 2205 RAMAPO CT have accessible units?
No, 2205 RAMAPO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 RAMAPO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 RAMAPO CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 RAMAPO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 RAMAPO CT does not have units with air conditioning.
