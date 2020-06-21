2205 RAMAPO CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table

Welcome to The Grande! Beautiful Hickory model features a larger than normal master BR w/ample living space. This unit has a lovely gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, center island, upgraded cabinets. Large living room/Den, walk-in closets, washer/dryer. Amenities include 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, 2 gyms, billiard rooms, and much more. Credit check, employment verification required. Tenant to obtain renters insurance. First $150 of all minor repairs tenant responsibility. $250 non-refundable move in fee & $500 refundable sec. deposit on move in day & returned same day if no damage. No smoking