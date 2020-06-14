26 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, NJ with garage

Apartment List
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
297 TERHUNE DR
297 Terhune Drive, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
4950 sqft
In law suite in walkout lower level includes kitchen, bath, bedroom, rec rm, family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10 PARKSIDE CT
10 Parkside Court, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAIL JUNE 1 - SPACIOUS, UPDATED & HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE, 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GARAGE AND STORAGE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY (WASHER-DRYER INC) AND OUT DOOR PATIO SPACE. NEUTRAL, CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
87 Main Street
87 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental conveniently located on large estate.
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
28 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,540
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11 NOKOMIS AVE
11 Nokomis Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bed, 1 bath single family home with bonus office. All on 1 level. Open, bright living room flows to the kitchen. 2 car garage & driveway. Laundry in unit. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Adorable single family cottage in Lake Hiawatha.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
65 First Avenue
65 1st Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Well-maintained Victorian home with 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features a pet-friendly, fenced-in yard, garage, updated utilities and washer/dryer! Washer and Dryer are currently available but are in as-is condition.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Franklin Lakes
1 Unit Available
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
4130 sqft
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
56 ST CHARLES AVE
56 Saint Charles Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bed, 1.5 bath Cape with office & garage. Updates to include fresh paint & new kitchen counter tops. Pets negotiable. 3 bed, 1.5 bath. Master bed on 2nd floor has a WIC & private 1/2 bath.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Riverdale, NJ

Riverdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

