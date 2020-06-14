1283 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ridgefield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Ridgefield Heights
Contact for Availability
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ridgefield Heights
1 Unit Available
767 Bergen Blvd
767 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. NEWLY PAINTED AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN L-SHAPED LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH NEW REFRIGERATOR AND NEWER WALL OVEN, RANGE AND DISHWASHER.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 3
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106794 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8841 KENNEDY BLVD
8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Little Ferry
1 Unit Available
269 MAIN ST
269 Main Street, Little Ferry, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Amazing townhouse style rental community in the heart of Little Ferry, surrounded by private, parklike gardens and barbecue area, common area for tenants only. The Apt is a duplex layout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
9249 KENNEDY BLVD
9249 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern large one bedroom apartment with a den. Hardwood floors throughout in an elevator building, just steps to NYC transportation. Conveniently located in the racetrack area and close to beautiful park, Braddock park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
65-69 HENRY AVE
65 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
LOVELY SPLIT LEVEL GARDEN STYLE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT..! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT, HOT WATER. FEATURES LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT... HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT..

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
181 COTTAGE LN
181 Cottage Place, Cliffside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
COMPLETELY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURES 4BR AND 2 FULL BATH. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED FOR A QUICK COMMUTE TO NYC. FULL FINISHED GROUND LEVEL BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH.HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE BACKYARD.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Little Ferry
1 Unit Available
5 Alfred Place
5 Alfred Place, Little Ferry, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large remodel three bedroom apartment in Cul-de-sac. This apartment has over 1000 sq ft, new kitchen, 2 new bathrooms, finished wood floors, large closet, open floor plan and master bath. Large walk out deck off the kitchen for extra space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
801 EDGEWOOD LANE
801 Edgewood Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2748 sqft
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1502 91ST ST
1502 91st Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally Renovated 3Bedrooms / 1 Bath. Interior & Exterior professionally designed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
9252 KENNEDY BLVD
9252 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1631 sqft
Beautiful elevator building offering one of the largest homes... spiraling 1631sqft with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths home one block away from Hudson Park & NYC bus transportation. Home features oversized windows & plenty of natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8915 BERGENWOOD AVE
8915 Bergenwood Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1348 sqft
LARGE OVER 1450SF 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS NEWER CONSTRUCTION.UPDATED KITCHEN, NEW WOODEN FLOOR, FRESH PAINTED. CENTRAL AIR, LAUNDRY ON THE FLOOR, ONE CAR INSIDE GARAGE VISITOR PARKING SPACES. ROOF TOP WITH SWEEPING NYC VIEWS. NICE BALCONY.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,082
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:49pm
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,973
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Englewood South
17 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Englewood South
31 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,680
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,575
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
City Guide for Ridgefield, NJ

Man Ray, the Dada and Surrealist photographer and painter, relocated to partake in the art community in Ridgefield in 1913. From that point onward, his work was influenced by artists such as Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and Marcel Duchamp.

The borough of Ridgefield is located in Bergen County, New Jersey. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just over 11,000. The highest average annual temperature is 84 degrees in July, while the lowest average yearly temperatures, around 25 degrees, occur in January, which means you'll get plenty of sun in the summer but be prepared for the snow in the winter! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ridgefield, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ridgefield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

