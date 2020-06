Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this multilevel townhouse in the Eagle Point neighborhood. Cathedral ceilings makes this unit bright and open. This property is well maintained and has an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar area. The living room has a cozy fireplace. Beautiful master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and a huge bath with garden tub. Master has its own private deck with view of golf course.