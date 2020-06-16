13 PARK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Location, Location, Location! The charm of downtown Princeton is right out your front door! Enjoy a quick stroll for morning coffee, meals at a variety of restaurants, shopping on Palmer Square, culture at McCarter theatre and much more! The gleaming hardwood floors greet you upon entering the spacious foyer opening to Living Room with pocket doors to Dining Room. The newly updated designer kitchen offering custom cabinetry with pull our drawers, a center island with counter seating for 4, radiant floor heat, recessed lighting, high end appliances and a separate wine refrigerator. Three bedrooms on second floor with a just renovated full bath and extra space being used as a walk-in closet. The third floor features a bedroom with a half bath plus an additional room which could be used as a 5th bedroom or office. The fenced in backyard with porch exudes privacy, as a perfect place for entertaining and gardening. Home has 1 assigned parking spot plus a shared spot which is rented thru 13 Park association. A gracious in-town living awaits a new owner to call this home!