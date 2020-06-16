All apartments in Princeton
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

13 PARK PLACE

13 Park Place · (609) 921-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Park Place, Princeton, NJ 08542

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Location, Location, Location! The charm of downtown Princeton is right out your front door! Enjoy a quick stroll for morning coffee, meals at a variety of restaurants, shopping on Palmer Square, culture at McCarter theatre and much more! The gleaming hardwood floors greet you upon entering the spacious foyer opening to Living Room with pocket doors to Dining Room. The newly updated designer kitchen offering custom cabinetry with pull our drawers, a center island with counter seating for 4, radiant floor heat, recessed lighting, high end appliances and a separate wine refrigerator. Three bedrooms on second floor with a just renovated full bath and extra space being used as a walk-in closet. The third floor features a bedroom with a half bath plus an additional room which could be used as a 5th bedroom or office. The fenced in backyard with porch exudes privacy, as a perfect place for entertaining and gardening. Home has 1 assigned parking spot plus a shared spot which is rented thru 13 Park association. A gracious in-town living awaits a new owner to call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 PARK PLACE have any available units?
13 PARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, NJ.
What amenities does 13 PARK PLACE have?
Some of 13 PARK PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 PARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13 PARK PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 PARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13 PARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 13 PARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13 PARK PLACE does offer parking.
Does 13 PARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 PARK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 PARK PLACE have a pool?
No, 13 PARK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13 PARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13 PARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13 PARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 PARK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 PARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 PARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
