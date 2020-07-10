/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:43 PM
79 Apartments for rent in Port Monmouth, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Port Monmouth
22 RENFREW PLACE
22 Renfrew Place, Port Monmouth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Beautiful rental! 3 bedroom plus bonus room with sliders to deck, 2 full bath. Open layout kitchen and dining, large bedrooms, beautiful master bedroom with sliders to deck, fenced in yard, in unit washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Port Monmouth
1 of 15
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
216 Wedgewood Circle
216 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come see this spacious upper level, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with many closets and attic storage. Each bedroom has its own private bath! Laundry room with washer and dryer included and storage shelves, neutral carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Port Monmouth
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
18 Beachway Avenue
18 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
''Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Mint Condition''Features include attached garage, deck, water view from master bedroom, new appliances, laminate floors, carpeting and baths.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Court
155 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
33 Ambrose Lane
33 Ambrose Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Here's your opportunity to live in desirable Holmdel and be conveniently located to all transportation, shopping and HOLMDEL SCHOOLS! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
48 Western Reach
48 Western Reach, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Shadow Lake Village, this lovely Monmouth unit is ready for you to unpack & start enjoying everything this sought after complex has to offer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
25 Pate Drive
25 Pate Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2842 sqft
Popular End-Unit in Harmony Glen of Middletown township, includes a Large Family Room with Slider Doors to Backyard, Powder Room and Laundry Room on 1st Level.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
283 Clubhouse Drive
283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1510 sqft
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
102 April Way
102 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
Well appointed and spacious 2/3 bedroom town home with 2.5 baths. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Open layout dining room offers plenty of space for entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7 Oxford Road
7 Oxford Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Desirable townhouse at The Orchards in Holmdel. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached one car garage. Master bedroom with box window and two walk-in closets as well as master bathroom. Second floor laundry.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
423 Middlewood Road
423 Middlewood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
July 1st Availability - Beautiful condo in mint condition in Cherry Tree Village. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit features updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters w/ custom backsplash.
1 of 73
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
135 Beachway Avenue
135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3198 sqft
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
29 Auburn Court
29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
143 Clubhouse Drive
143 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
50 Duxbury Court
50 Duxbury Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Rent this Beautiful Townhouse backing to the lush open space and Full Finished basement. Enjoy the views and entertain on the deck off the Dining area. Close Proximity to major highways and public transportation.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
247 Oak Hill Road
247 Oak Hill Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1768 sqft
This charming colonial is located between the NY Ferry and NJ Transit Train not to mention close to the bus and GSP, beaches, dining and shopping. There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a basement.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
139 Gettysburg Lane
139 Gettysburg Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Best location in heart of Holmdel. 3 spacious bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit back to the woods. Entrance foyer with large arch window and vaulted ceiling, Large living room open to dining room. Eat-in kitchen with oak cabinet.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
17 Persimmon Lane
17 Persimmon Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This beautiful 3 Bedroom townhouse has a garage and plenty of parking. Trains, ferries, and the Garden State Parkway are nearby. Who needs a car though? The Bus Stop to NYC, shops and restaurants are within walking distance.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
235 Lakeside Drive
235 Lakeside Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath cottage located on a quiet street in the desirable town of Atlantic Highlands. You can settle your family right in as this home has been maintained in excellent condition.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
152 Northampton Drive
152 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Outstanding end unit with private location. This home offers 2 bed, 3 full baths, gleaming hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels.
Results within 10 miles of Port Monmouth
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Staten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ