Port Monmouth, NJ
1 1st Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:04 AM

1 1st Avenue

1 1st Avenue · (732) 786-3838
Location

1 1st Avenue, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758
Port Monmouth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This newly renovated home features 2 spacious BR & 1 gorgeously designed bath. This home is simply perfect for multi-generational living & for hosting large gatherings. With spacious open-concept design, this home offers a master bedroom & a custom designed kitchen with granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances. Upgrades also include hardwood floors, recessed lights, custom trim & moldings throughout, plus all new doors, windows, roof, gutters, siding, plumbing & list goes on! Fantastic location & close to NYC Bus, Middletown Train & Belford ferry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 1st Avenue have any available units?
1 1st Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 1st Avenue have?
Some of 1 1st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Monmouth.
Does 1 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
