1 1st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This newly renovated home features 2 spacious BR & 1 gorgeously designed bath. This home is simply perfect for multi-generational living & for hosting large gatherings. With spacious open-concept design, this home offers a master bedroom & a custom designed kitchen with granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances. Upgrades also include hardwood floors, recessed lights, custom trim & moldings throughout, plus all new doors, windows, roof, gutters, siding, plumbing & list goes on! Fantastic location & close to NYC Bus, Middletown Train & Belford ferry!