319 Central Avenue

JULY 2020! Reservations now being accepted . Newly renovated rental is situated just three short blocks from all the beauty and action of Jersey's best beaches and boardwalk, yet removed enough for quiet nights with family and friends. Rental unit offers three beautifully appointed and spacious bedrooms including master bedroom on first floor and two large bedrooms on upper level. Second floor offers airy living area with large living room, eat-in kitchen and full bath. Enjoy your nights grilling the evenings away in your private backyard. Amenities include washer/dryer, grill, picnic table, off street parking and much more. Beach badges and beach chairs included with rental. Close to Train ,Shopping/Dining in heart of town and major roads. Small Pets allowed at landlords discretion.