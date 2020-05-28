All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Find more places like 319 Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
/
319 Central Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:45 AM

319 Central Avenue

319 Central Avenue · (732) 691-5014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Point Pleasant Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

319 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
JULY 2020! Reservations now being accepted . Newly renovated rental is situated just three short blocks from all the beauty and action of Jersey's best beaches and boardwalk, yet removed enough for quiet nights with family and friends. Rental unit offers three beautifully appointed and spacious bedrooms including master bedroom on first floor and two large bedrooms on upper level. Second floor offers airy living area with large living room, eat-in kitchen and full bath. Enjoy your nights grilling the evenings away in your private backyard. Amenities include washer/dryer, grill, picnic table, off street parking and much more. Beach badges and beach chairs included with rental. Close to Train ,Shopping/Dining in heart of town and major roads. Small Pets allowed at landlords discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Central Avenue have any available units?
319 Central Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Central Avenue have?
Some of 319 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 319 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 319 Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 319 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 319 Central Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Point Pleasant Beach 1 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 2 Bedrooms
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with BalconyPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity