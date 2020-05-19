305 Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors. Central A/C and off street parking. This beach home is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a day at the beach. Conveniently located near town, restaurants and shops. Enjoy movies on the beach, rides and fireworks. Also available Weekly for $3,500 or Full Season (5/30/20-9/7/20) for $32,000. No smoking/vaping. Security deposit $2,000. Cleaning fee $200.