Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

305 Baltimore Avenue

305 Baltimore Avenue · (732) 807-3766
Location

305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit SUMMER MONTHLY · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors. Central A/C and off street parking. This beach home is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a day at the beach. Conveniently located near town, restaurants and shops. Enjoy movies on the beach, rides and fireworks. Also available Weekly for $3,500 or Full Season (5/30/20-9/7/20) for $32,000. No smoking/vaping. Security deposit $2,000. Cleaning fee $200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
305 Baltimore Avenue has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Baltimore Avenue have?
Some of 305 Baltimore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 Baltimore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 Baltimore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 305 Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 305 Baltimore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 305 Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Baltimore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Baltimore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Baltimore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Baltimore Avenue has units with air conditioning.
