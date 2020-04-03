100 Harvard Avenue

Amenities

Rare waterfront ANNUAL RENTAL or SUMMER RENTAL on Lake Louise. Beautiful, large home with a private, sandy beach and a dock in your backyard. This home offers a grand foyer leading to a living room with a fireplace, dining room, large eat-in kitchen with sub zero refrigerator, 6 burner stove and a wine refrigerator, family room and a first floor bedroom/study. Second floor has a beautiful master suite with a private balcony overlooking the lake and a beautiful master bathroom. Three additional bedrooms with 2 baths provides plenty of space for everyone. Third floor has a balcony overlooking the water and is currently set up with a bar, but can be used as a bedroom. Walk to the beach and restaurants.