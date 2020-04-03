All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
100 Harvard Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

100 Harvard Avenue

100 Harvard Avenue · (732) 948-3687
Point Pleasant Beach
Location

100 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3665 sqft

Amenities

Rare waterfront ANNUAL RENTAL or SUMMER RENTAL on Lake Louise. Beautiful, large home with a private, sandy beach and a dock in your backyard. This home offers a grand foyer leading to a living room with a fireplace, dining room, large eat-in kitchen with sub zero refrigerator, 6 burner stove and a wine refrigerator, family room and a first floor bedroom/study. Second floor has a beautiful master suite with a private balcony overlooking the lake and a beautiful master bathroom. Three additional bedrooms with 2 baths provides plenty of space for everyone. Third floor has a balcony overlooking the water and is currently set up with a bar, but can be used as a bedroom. Walk to the beach and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
100 Harvard Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 100 Harvard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 Harvard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 100 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 Harvard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 100 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Harvard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Harvard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
