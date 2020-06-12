/
3 bedroom apartments
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ
Southwestern Perth Amboy
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room
Tottenville
37 Summit Road
37 Summit Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
20194H-BRAND NEW DUPLEX 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND ACCESS TO YARD, CENTRAL AIR, W/DR HOOKUPS, CUSTOM KITCHEN. PAVERS IN BACKYARD, DRIVEWAY. MUST SEE!
Arden Heights
506 Jefferson Blvd
506 Jefferson Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974 Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home.
Iselin
46 wright street
46 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home for Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 78725 5 bed 2 full bath single family home for rent in iselin, nj Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78725 Property Id 78725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795566)
Iselin
17 Wright St
17 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home For Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 215798 Single family House For Rent is available immediately, Very close to Metropark train station, Oak tree road, Asian Grocery stores, major highways. Please Call for more details.
Iselin
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
Annadale
326 Crown Avenue
326 Crown Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
20106H-MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 3 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH, SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN ANNADALE, ON VERY PRIVATE BLOCK, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP AVAILABLE. NO SMOKING/SERVICE PET ONLY.
Huguenot
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
108 S Broadway
108 South Broadway Street, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated and lovely 3 bedroom upper level apartment offers a spacious living room and open kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and microwave. All rooms are spacious.
267 Barbara Place
267 Barbara Place, Monmouth County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Barbara Place in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.
Woodbridge
518 Garden Avenue
518 Garden Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ
Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.
Arden Heights
71 Holcomb Avenue
71 Holcomb Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
19662H-Brand new gorgeous 2 family house built in 2019 for rent. The apartment is huge with 26*45 sqft and locates on the 2nd floor. The apartment features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen, huge dining room, living room combination.
Rahway
277 Murray st
277 Murray Street, Rahway, NJ
Beautiful House in good condition, kitchen and 3 bedroom away you. Don't miss this opportunity. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Quit neighborhood ,Washer And Dryer in Basement come with the rent
Rahway
803 W. Inman Ave.
803 West Inman Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1300 sqft
Inman Height whole house rental! Beautifully renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms await you. Don't let this opportunity get away. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Beautiful backyard included.
46 HARVARD RD
46 Harvard Road, Madison Park, NJ
Move in Ready Ranch in great neighborhood near schools and easy access to major highways, public transportation. 2010 Completely renovated ranch with fully finished basement. 30x25 great room with huge kitchen.
506 WASHINGTON AVE
506 Washington Road, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated sunlit 2nd fl unit has brand new appliances, hardwood floors throughout & plenty of closet & storage space. Close to highways, shopping & public transportation.
Carteret
28 WHEELER AVE
28 Wheeler Avenue, Carteret, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for 4/1/2020 occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout, access to backyard, and parking included! Laundry in unit and access to the basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for the first $150 of repairs
417 Wilmont Street
417 Wilmont Street, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fully Renovated, Freshly Painted 2 Family House in the heart of South Amboy.
Rahway
1779-83 NEWTON ST
1779-83 Newton Street, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous fully renovated duplex unit in a excellent location close to transportation, includes 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with beautiful wood floors and fully finished basement Nice open layout big eat-in kitchen and full finished basement.
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Westminster
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1348 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
