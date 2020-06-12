/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
188 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Northside
1 Unit Available
68 N 7th St
68 North 7th Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
625 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment 3rd floor, renovated floors, bathtub, newly painted. Details for Showing Visit: https://PPIGroupLLC.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
299 JEFFERSON ST
299 Jefferson Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 299 JEFFERSON ST in Paterson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
100 BUTLER ST
100 Butler Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment with back porch and use of yard. Easy access for transportation, school and shops. Available immediately. 1 month realtor fee applies.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
92 ELLISON ST
92 Ellison Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! All stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit. No need to step out to do laundry. Forced hot air and central air.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
123 N MAIN ST
123 North Main Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. Kitchen with granite countertops. No pets. 2 bedroom 1 bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
152 N. 3rd Street
152 North 3rd Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 N. 3rd Street in Paterson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Paterson
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
80 John Ryle Ave 2
80 John Ryle Avenue, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedroom rental - Property Id: 285303 Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment, open concept with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting throughout, marble tile bathroom, spacious closets, mudroom space Apply
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
94 Franklin Ave 2
94 Franklin Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated residential apartment - Property Id: 270831 Beautiful newly renovated apartment. Has Two bedroom 1 bath. Includedes stainless steel appliances.Located on a residential quiet dead end.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
267 Martha Avenue
267 Martha Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BRAND NEW HOUSE BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful, NEW, DEAD-END street, 2 bedrooms with living room, Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full bath, dishwasher, microwave, washer n dryer hookup, hardwood floors, 1st/ground floor appt.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
74 MARCELLUS AVE
74 Marcellus Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to 74 Marcellas Ave in Woodland Park! Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the 1st floor with a driveway and backyard!!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
179 UNION BLVD
179 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOOD COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS! 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH APARTMENT WITH KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND DECK. PLENTY OF SPACE AND PARKING LOT.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Garfield
1 Unit Available
14 COTTAGE PL
14 Cottage Place, Garfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
newer carpets freshly cleaned beautiful, light 2nd fl apt +storage in the attic From nice big living room to the eat in kitchen this apartment has a great flow Walking closet in MB 1 wall A/C provided tenant can supply own extra window unit if
Results within 5 miles of Paterson
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJRoselle Park, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJ