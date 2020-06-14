/
1 bedroom apartments
113 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
97 Market Street 3
97 Market Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 297048 One bedroom apartment in downtown Paterson at market Street. Close to city hall, bank, shopping center, bus station, etc. Water and heat is included in the rent.
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
359 Hamilton Ave 211
359 Hamilton Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Unit 211 Available 07/01/20 Brand New 1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 285890 NEWLY BUILT APARTMENTS FOR RENT 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE 1 BEDROOM IS 1650-1750 2 BEDROOM IS 1900 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AND ONE MONTH FREE MODERN DESIGN WOOD
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
463 PREAKNESS AVE
463 Preakness Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Your Next Potential Paterson apartment! Located in a very residential area, this 1 Bedroom apartment is a great option! This unit provides you with a living room, kitchen, 1 spacious bedroom, and 1 full bath! It offers you 1 car parking for an
Results within 1 mile of Paterson
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
329 viviney street
329 Viviney Street, Elmwood Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2-nd floor apt with huge walkincloset - Property Id: 71686 2nd floor apartment in Two family home ,great location,on a quiet street, quiet house, landlord is on the firs floor, lots of on street parking many updates,large
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
16 E 7TH ST
16 East 7th Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming 1st floor freshly painted apartment that features galley kitchen with brand new gas stove & frige, window air conditioner, refinished hardwood floors, separate dining area, shard use of back yard and plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Paterson
East Rutherford
14 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
Lodi
1 Unit Available
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Maywood
Contact for Availability
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.
Lodi
Contact for Availability
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
559 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
Fair Lawn
3 Units Available
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
Garfield
1 Unit Available
40 Malcolm Ave B
40 Malcolm Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Basement - Property Id: 225625 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225625 Property Id 225625 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841416)
Wood - Ridge
1 Unit Available
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7
82 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
Welcome to your new, beautifully renovated, spacious apartment complete with your own parking spot and private entrance! This property is the definition of comfort and convenience.
