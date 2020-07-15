Apartment List
/
NJ
/
paterson
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ with garages

Paterson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Great Falls Historic District
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......
Results within 1 mile of Paterson

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful
Results within 5 miles of Paterson
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
35 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,692
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,708
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,940
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Singac
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Because You Deserve The Best! Amenities, convenience, service and more - Cedar Village has it all. Every unit features first class finishes, a washer and dryer, your own entrance and even your own back door.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hasbrouch Heights
Grandview Gardens Apartments
463 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Lodi
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,665
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Not Just an Apartment, it is a Neighborhood! Quiet and peaceful, your new home is located close to parks and walking trails, yet near public transportation ready to whisk you away to New York City.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lodi
364 Church St Apt B
364 Church St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lodi
389 Church St Apt A
389 Church St, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wallington
188 HAYWARD PL
188 Hayward Place, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1st Floor features 2 BRms, Eat in Kitchen ,Full Bath,LivRm,Laundry in unit (kit).Shared garage for Storage only&Concrete Yard. Freshly Painted,New Windows,New Floor in Kit and Redone HardwoodFloors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hasbrouch Heights
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lodi
30 Clark St Apt A
30 Clark St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Maywood
465 Oak Avenue
465 Oak Avenue, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Wonderful location, completely renovated inside and out! Gorgeous, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with large eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances, quartz counters and pantry, light and bright living room, spacious bedroom and

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
City Guide for Paterson, NJ

Paterson, New Jersey has been both a pit stop and/or a hometown for our forefathers (Alexander Hamilton, George Washington) and a fair number of famous inventors. If that isn’t enough to get your feather pen all frilly, trust us, Paterson comes packed with way more than tales of its former residents.

Located in Passaic County, just near a few great waterfalls (maybe you’ve heard of them), this northeastern city offers some of the best views of nature this side of a postcard in the Garden State. Though the silk industry boom during the 19th century yielded the nickname “Silk City”, Paterson is still pretty smooth today. The rustic charm and mere 12 mile distance from Manhattan or Newark keeps Paterson appealing as ever, giving current and future residences (like you!) the opportunity to experience laid-back northern living in a big city with that small town feel.

Follow this guide and carve out your piece of the Paterson pie. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Paterson, NJ

Paterson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Paterson 1 BedroomsPaterson 2 BedroomsPaterson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPaterson 3 Bedrooms
Paterson Apartments with BalconiesPaterson Apartments with GaragesPaterson Apartments with GymsPaterson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Paterson Apartments with ParkingPaterson Apartments with Washer-DryersPaterson Dog Friendly ApartmentsPaterson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJRoselle Park, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJ
Pompton Lakes, NJWallington, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJPalisades Park, NJSuffern, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYButler, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Passaic County Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice