2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 PM
73 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Great Falls Historic District
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......
Results within 1 mile of Paterson
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Haledon
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1347 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.
Results within 5 miles of Paterson
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
34 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,708
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:01 PM
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
8 Laurel Place
8 Laurel Place, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Location, location, location! Easy access to NYC with train station & bus right outside your door! Less than 1/2 mile to Upper Montclair Village shops & restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
131 BRITTANY CT
131 Brittany Ct, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
Beautifully updated tri-level 2 bed 2.5 bth end unit Dorchester model townhouse. The high ceilings & large WNDWS create a bright & spacious feel.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hasbrouch Heights
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Passaic
257 GROVE ST
257 Grove Street, Passaic, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Walk into this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex apartment within a 2 min walk from the Grove street Path train. Located within the nicest neighborhood in Downtown Jersey City this apartment has it all.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Montclair Heights
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Montclair Heights
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Athenia
11 LADWIK LN
11 Ladwik Lane, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful, tranquil location of town, recently renovated 2nd floor apartment in great location. renovated tiled baths and kitchen, laundry room with W/D installed, large open LR/DR combo, CA and baseboard heat, 3 bedrooms with Mstr bath, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Athenia
58 SPEER AVE
58 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this spacious 7 room, 2 level unit. 2nd flr: Lvgrm, DA, MEIK, New FB, 2 Bdrms. 3rd flr: Rec rm, Office, .5 Bath. Laundry hook-ups in basement plus storage. Shared use of yard. NTN application required: https://secure.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2-48 GROVE AVE
2-48 Grove Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1793 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bath luxury apartments. Our community includes a rec room,fitness center, outdoor BBQ,Gazebo,private garage.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
465 Colfax Ave
465 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious townhouse-end unit! This town home has 3 levels. Ground floor has separate large 2 car garage entrance into town home with washer/dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
24 RIVER RD
24 River Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful condo conveniently located to transportation, shopping and more. The complex offers well maintained grounds and a pool. This home is full of sunlight and offers 2BR, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
434 Madison St 1
434 Madison St, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious newly renovated with easy commute to NYC - Property Id: 249829 Newly renovated spacious apartment in prime location.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Singac
50-54 W LINDSLEY RD
50-54 Lindsley Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location, space, & storage! 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath condo with central air, a walk-in closet & 2 car garage. Enjoy taking a work break on the balcony or catch the bus to NYC. Close to all major highways & Willowbrook. Realtor fee paid by tenant.
