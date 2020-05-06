92 ELLISON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Gorgeous totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! All stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit. No need to step out to do laundry. Forced hot air and central air. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, intercom system also included for safety purpose. Tenant pays all utilities. Ready to move in. Requirements: OWNER WILL ACCEPT SECTION 8, credit report, proof of income, tenant background check, 1.5 month security, 1 month rent. Close to all public transportation. Train, buses, walk right to downtown district. OWNER WILL PAY REALTOR FEE. Easy to show.