Paterson, NJ
92 ELLISON ST
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:19 AM

92 ELLISON ST

92 Ellison Street · (973) 546-8888
Location

92 Ellison Street, Paterson, NJ 07505
Downtown Paterson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Gorgeous totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! All stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit. No need to step out to do laundry. Forced hot air and central air. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, intercom system also included for safety purpose. Tenant pays all utilities. Ready to move in. Requirements: OWNER WILL ACCEPT SECTION 8, credit report, proof of income, tenant background check, 1.5 month security, 1 month rent. Close to all public transportation. Train, buses, walk right to downtown district. OWNER WILL PAY REALTOR FEE. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 ELLISON ST have any available units?
92 ELLISON ST has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 ELLISON ST have?
Some of 92 ELLISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 ELLISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
92 ELLISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 ELLISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 92 ELLISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paterson.
Does 92 ELLISON ST offer parking?
No, 92 ELLISON ST does not offer parking.
Does 92 ELLISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 ELLISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 ELLISON ST have a pool?
No, 92 ELLISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 92 ELLISON ST have accessible units?
No, 92 ELLISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 92 ELLISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 ELLISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 ELLISON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 ELLISON ST has units with air conditioning.
