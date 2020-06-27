All apartments in Passaic
Find more places like 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Passaic, NJ
/
65 Howe Ave, Apt 7
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

65 Howe Ave, Apt 7

65 Howe Ave · (201) 472-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Passaic
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

65 Howe Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055
Downtown Passaic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apartment Won't Last. Call our office at 201-472-5108 to schedule time to see the apartment.

Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment.
Heat & Hot Water Included.
NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.
Renovated Apartment.
Updated Kitchen With New Black Finish Appliances.
Hardwood Floors Throughout Apartment
First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.
Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.
Hardwood floors throughout
VERY BIG APARTMENT
A MUST SEE!!!!

*PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT

- BUILDING FEATURES -

Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, Supermarkets, Schools and Houses of Worship Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools. Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super. Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood. Close to Paterson, Passaic, Clifton

- REQUIREMENTS -

1.5 Months Security Deposit.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.
$30 Application Fee.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

Due to the high amount of calls, we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit. Call our office at 201-472-5108 to schedule a time to see the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 have any available units?
65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Passaic, NJ.
Is 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Passaic.
Does 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 offer parking?
No, 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 does not offer parking.
Does 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 65 Howe Ave, Apt 7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Passaic 1 BedroomsPassaic 2 Bedrooms
Passaic 3 BedroomsPassaic Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Passaic Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYIrvington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity