65 Howe Ave, Apt 7

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Apartment Won't Last. Call our office at 201-472-5108 to schedule time to see the apartment.



Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment.

Heat & Hot Water Included.

NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.

Renovated Apartment.

Updated Kitchen With New Black Finish Appliances.

Hardwood Floors Throughout Apartment

First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

Hardwood floors throughout

VERY BIG APARTMENT

A MUST SEE!!!!



*PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT



- BUILDING FEATURES -



Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, Supermarkets, Schools and Houses of Worship Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools. Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super. Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood. Close to Paterson, Passaic, Clifton



- REQUIREMENTS -



1.5 Months Security Deposit.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



Due to the high amount of calls, we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit. Call our office at 201-472-5108 to schedule a time to see the apartment.