Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to Packanack Lake! Property is in most desirable lake community (lake priveleges not included, tenant can pay direct to Association). Opportunity not to be missed. Home has updated kitchen and bathrooms. Two bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Bathrooms on each level. In addition, enclosed side patio. Plus a rear deck.