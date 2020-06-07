370 SUMMERHILL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining. This home offers wood & pergo floors, new quartz counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite baths, a living room with fireplace, and a large deck. Spacious bedrooms boast pergo floors while the master includes a wonderful jetted tub and custom organized closet. Expansive finished walkout basement features a family room, exercise room, and lots of storage. Plenty of space throughout this home! Attached 1-car garage. No short term leases. Tenant pays one-time broker fee = 10% of the annual rent (annual rent = 12 x monthly rent). Landlord may allow 1 dog under 25 lb for extra $50/month.