Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
370 SUMMERHILL DR
Last updated June 7 2020

370 SUMMERHILL DR

370 Summerhill Drive · (201) 934-0607
Parsippany-Troy Hills
Location

370 Summerhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining. This home offers wood & pergo floors, new quartz counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite baths, a living room with fireplace, and a large deck. Spacious bedrooms boast pergo floors while the master includes a wonderful jetted tub and custom organized closet. Expansive finished walkout basement features a family room, exercise room, and lots of storage. Plenty of space throughout this home! Attached 1-car garage. No short term leases. Tenant pays one-time broker fee = 10% of the annual rent (annual rent = 12 x monthly rent). Landlord may allow 1 dog under 25 lb for extra $50/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 SUMMERHILL DR have any available units?
370 SUMMERHILL DR has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 SUMMERHILL DR have?
Some of 370 SUMMERHILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 SUMMERHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
370 SUMMERHILL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 SUMMERHILL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 SUMMERHILL DR is pet friendly.
Does 370 SUMMERHILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 370 SUMMERHILL DR does offer parking.
Does 370 SUMMERHILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 SUMMERHILL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 SUMMERHILL DR have a pool?
No, 370 SUMMERHILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 370 SUMMERHILL DR have accessible units?
No, 370 SUMMERHILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 370 SUMMERHILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 SUMMERHILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 SUMMERHILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 SUMMERHILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
