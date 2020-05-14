3000 GATES CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool sauna

Just listed 2/28. Great corner unit with 2 balconies. Tenant breaking leases so one of few avail Bright and spacious living area. huge living room! Balconies, nice view of landscaping and New York. Photos are stock for complex, specific units may vary. Daytime concierge at front desk, 24 hr security, underground covered parking, elevators, indoor pool, sauna, exercise room and party room. One dedicated parking space, extra charge for additional parking spot. Washer & dryer in unit. Morris Plains mailing address. Great location, close to major highways, shopping and mass transit options into NYC. There are other units available, 1-3 bedrooms, availability changes daily .