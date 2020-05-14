All apartments in Parsippany-Troy Hills
Find more places like 3000 GATES CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
/
3000 GATES CT
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

3000 GATES CT

3000 Gates Court · (973) 229-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parsippany-Troy Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3000 Gates Court, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3604 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Just listed 2/28. Great corner unit with 2 balconies. Tenant breaking leases so one of few avail Bright and spacious living area. huge living room! Balconies, nice view of landscaping and New York. Photos are stock for complex, specific units may vary. Daytime concierge at front desk, 24 hr security, underground covered parking, elevators, indoor pool, sauna, exercise room and party room. One dedicated parking space, extra charge for additional parking spot. Washer & dryer in unit. Morris Plains mailing address. Great location, close to major highways, shopping and mass transit options into NYC. There are other units available, 1-3 bedrooms, availability changes daily .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 GATES CT have any available units?
3000 GATES CT has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3000 GATES CT have?
Some of 3000 GATES CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 GATES CT currently offering any rent specials?
3000 GATES CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 GATES CT pet-friendly?
No, 3000 GATES CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parsippany-Troy Hills.
Does 3000 GATES CT offer parking?
Yes, 3000 GATES CT does offer parking.
Does 3000 GATES CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 GATES CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 GATES CT have a pool?
Yes, 3000 GATES CT has a pool.
Does 3000 GATES CT have accessible units?
No, 3000 GATES CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 GATES CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 GATES CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 GATES CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 GATES CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3000 GATES CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Parsippany-Troy Hills 1 BedroomsParsippany-Troy Hills 2 Bedrooms
Parsippany-Troy Hills Apartments with BalconyParsippany-Troy Hills Apartments with Pool
Parsippany-Troy Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJWallington, NJBernardsville, NJBradley Gardens, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJ
Suffern, NYKenvil, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJHighland Lake, NJAirmont, NYRahway, NJButler, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity