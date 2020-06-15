16 Friar Rd

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506
*Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing*
A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2 car detached garage in a desirable Sedgefield area of Morris County, Parsippany. Available from 1st August 2020. Enjoy living in this home with a large backyard for your family or with friends. Great for commute OR work from home with serene backyard. Close to
- major freeways (I-287, I-280, I-80, Rt 10, Rt 46)
- shopping (Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Shoprite, Costco, Lowes, Home Depot, etc.),
- food (Panera Bread, Chick-Fil-A, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Zinburger, etc. and
- buses / trains to New York.
Great schools:
Elementary School: Littleton Elementary
High School: Parsippany-Hills High School
Middle School: BrookLawn Middle School
- Hard wood floors
- Ceiling fans
- Oil heating
- Refrigerator
- Washer
- Dryer
- Large yard
- Detached 2 car garage
Long term leases (2 or more years) welcome. Pets ok - extra fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288506
Property Id 288506
(RLNE5811689)