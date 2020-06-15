All apartments in Parsippany-Troy Hills
16 Friar Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

16 Friar Rd

16 Friar Road · (929) 262-0705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2900 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506

*Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing*

A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2 car detached garage in a desirable Sedgefield area of Morris County, Parsippany. Available from 1st August 2020. Enjoy living in this home with a large backyard for your family or with friends. Great for commute OR work from home with serene backyard. Close to
- major freeways (I-287, I-280, I-80, Rt 10, Rt 46)
- shopping (Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Shoprite, Costco, Lowes, Home Depot, etc.),
- food (Panera Bread, Chick-Fil-A, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Zinburger, etc. and
- buses / trains to New York.

Great schools:
Elementary School: Littleton Elementary
High School: Parsippany-Hills High School
Middle School: BrookLawn Middle School

- Hard wood floors
- Ceiling fans
- Oil heating
- Refrigerator
- Washer
- Dryer
- Large yard
- Detached 2 car garage

Long term leases (2 or more years) welcome. Pets ok - extra fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288506
Property Id 288506

(RLNE5811689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Friar Rd have any available units?
16 Friar Rd has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Friar Rd have?
Some of 16 Friar Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Friar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16 Friar Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Friar Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Friar Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16 Friar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16 Friar Rd does offer parking.
Does 16 Friar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Friar Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Friar Rd have a pool?
No, 16 Friar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16 Friar Rd have accessible units?
No, 16 Friar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Friar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Friar Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Friar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Friar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
