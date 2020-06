Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Apartment is conveniently located in Vibrant Bloomfield/Broad St area with easy access to trains and buses. Restaurants and shops at your doorsteps. Large sunlit 2 bedroom 1 bath updated open floor plan apartment featuring eat in kitchen, spacious dining room/living room, and 2 large bedrooms. Living room has additional bonus space that can be separated off for an office or create an additional area based on your needs. Enjoy the convenience of washer and dryer in the unit as well as individual heating and cooling controlled in the apartment.2 parking spaces assigned to the apartment. Credit and Background check required as well as income verification.Renters Insurance required.