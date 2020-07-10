/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
693 Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
20 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
4 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
329 BROAD ST
329 West Broad Street, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Apartment is conveniently located in Vibrant Bloomfield/Broad St area with easy access to trains and buses. Restaurants and shops at your doorsteps.
Results within 5 miles of Palmyra
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
10 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Fox Chase
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
East Kensington
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
894 sqft
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
43 Units Available
Fox Chase
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
1 Bedroom
$1,065
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tacony
4141 Elbridge St
4141 Elbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom home in Northeast Philadelphia - Property Id: 165114 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165114 Property Id 165114 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907676)
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond
2410 E Allegheny Ave
2410 East Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fantastic RENOVATION!*Porchfront GLIDER*See PICS! - Property Id: 312231 *Considering the current pandemic, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103
2531 Trenton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
2531 Trenton Ave Unit 103 Available 07/11/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo in Fishtown!! - Luxury 2 bedroom condo with 1 parking spot in the heart of Fishtown! Soaring wood ceilings, exposed brick, and tons of natural light accentuate the modern feel of
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Frankford
5026 Jackson St.
5026 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Spacious Twin - Wissinoming - If you are looking for a premium property to rent, you will not be disappointed. This gorgeous 4BR town house had been recently completely renovated and is available to move-in right away.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Harrowgate
2024 East Madison Street
2024 East Madison Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2613 sqft
Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington - Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond
3726 Richmond Street
3726 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom house ,New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and glass tile backsplash, custom blinds in every room. Modern decor with ceiling fans. Hardwood floors throughout, Central air .
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
2308 E LEHIGH AVE Unit 2
2308 East Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Available 08/03/20 Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue,
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond
2531 E INDIANA AVENUE
2531 East Indiana Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1074 sqft
Owners are looking for tenants who will appreciate the character and charm of this Port Richmond home, and someone who will take care of it like the home deserves. You will know how special it is when you open the door.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Richmond
2866 Aramingo Ave
2866 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 2nd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 192902 . Beautiful!! Newly renovated. ! Shared laundry .2nd floor apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192902 Property Id 192902 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5904100)
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
2519 E Gordon St
2519 East Gordon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1! This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a comfortable and quiet street, a
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
2449 Tulip Street
2449 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1061 sqft
Amazing newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome, in the hottest neighborhood in Philadelphia. This one of a kind gem will be available to rent as of July 13th.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond
3161 CEDAR STREET
3161 Cedar Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1116 sqft
Welcome to 3161 Cedar Street! This is a well kept 3 bedroom, 2 full bath property featuring a rocking chair front porch, spacious private rear yard with patio and a full basement which is perfect for storage and laundry area.
Similar Pages
Palmyra Apartments with GymPalmyra Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalmyra Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalmyra Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PA