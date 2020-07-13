Apartment List
/
NJ
/
oceanport
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

240 Apartments for rent in Oceanport, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oceanport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Oceanport
469 Driveway
469 Driveway, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$50,000
Rent this amazing home on the Shrewsbury River with 2 boat docks and breathtaking waterviews for the entire summer season.
Results within 1 mile of Oceanport
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,319
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
37 Throckmorton Avenue
37 Throckmorton Avenue, Eatontown, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2063 sqft
Wonderful opportunity for a 5 Bedroom rental in the heart of town. Updated Kitchen and Baths. Spacious Living and Family Rooms. Central air and off street parking. Convenient location.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
5 W Hillsdale Avenue
5 Hillsdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental for August and September!!! Only asking $7,000!!! This cozy cottage is located in North Long Branch and only 1/2 mile to the beach!! This home might be small but it has it all!! Front porch perfect for entertaining, living room,

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
150 Norwood Avenue
150 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Apartment in a 2 family home. ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE September 15th. SUNNY 2/1 APARTMENT ON THE 2ND LEVEL OF THIS 2 FAMILY HOME. UNFURNISHED. Bonus room not temperature controlled. NO ACCESS TO BACKYARD.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
19 Whitesands Way
19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1756 sqft
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace.

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
86 Silverside Avenue
86 Silverside Avenue, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5500 sqft
New-Yorkers... run don't walk... to escape in this wonderful summer monthly retreat. UNDER 10min to BEACHES! 10min to SeaStreak Ferry to NYC in 45min.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Immaculate, new, and sharp 3 bedroom apartment in this charming 2 family home in North Long Branch. The apartment is totally remodeled and furnished including 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen, in-unit laundry, ample storage, and a cozy porch.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
15 Griffin Street
15 Griffin Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2416 sqft
Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
240 Long Branch Ave - 12
240 Long Branch Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This classic building has undergone a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. This 1 BR unit has been completely renovated, remodeled and modernized.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
240 Long Branch Ave - 8
240 Long Branch Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
725 sqft
Ask about our No Security Deposit option! . Special Incentives for College Students and Public Service Personnel! . We have a huge, newly constructed 1 BR in Long Branch.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
580 Patten Avenue
580 Patten Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2318 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, end unit townhome in the waterfront community Marina Bay Club. Three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. Lower level features separate entrance, bedroom and a full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Oceanport
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
15 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
745 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
22 Monmouth Road
22 Monmouth Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
WINTER- Welcome to this great winter rental in prime location. Conviently located next to house of worship, shopping area and Monmouth University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oceanport, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oceanport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJIselin, NJLido Beach, NYKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College