Ocean Grove, NJ
83 Main Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

83 Main Avenue

83 Main Avenue · (732) 996-0119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
2020 AUGUST & SEPTEMBER/WEEKLY RENTAL $3,200/week Gorgeous & spacious 5 bedroom home located just four short blocks to beach and a stone's throw to Ocean Grove shops & restaurants. Open floor plan with formal living & dining room, large front porch, 2.5 baths, full basement with laundry & additional den, back yard for BBQs. Home fully equipped with TVs, DVD, Cable, internet. Close to award winning beaches, NYC transportation & downtown Asbury Park. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENTED AUGUST 8-22.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Main Avenue have any available units?
83 Main Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Main Avenue have?
Some of 83 Main Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83 Main Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Main Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 83 Main Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 83 Main Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 83 Main Avenue does offer parking.
Does 83 Main Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Main Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Main Avenue have a pool?
No, 83 Main Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83 Main Avenue have accessible units?
No, 83 Main Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Main Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Main Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Main Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Main Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
