294 Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ with balcony

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
174 Whalepond Road
174 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-Completely Renovated Corner Property! Move right in & Enjoy! Cozy home with a fireplace. New bathrooms and kitchen! Close to beaches, places of worship,restaurants, and shopping!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
1716 Melville Street
1716 Melville Street, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1391 sqft
Available for June-July of Summer of 2020 at Jersey Shore's desirable Oakhurst section of Ocean Twp.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
4 Roslyn Drive
4 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Lovely Annual rental beginning September(possibly late August) in Oakhurst. This updated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath charming home boasts updated appliances, hardwood floors, and a large backyard. Large finished basement with lots of space as well.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
202 Cliftwood Road
202 Cliftwood Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$23,000
Pristine condition home in the heart of Oakhurst available for SUMMER rental! Beautiful and completely renovated from top to bottom- like brand new! This 3-4 bedroom split level home offers so much more than just an average summer home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
539 Trenton Avenue
539 Trenton Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$27,000
Don't miss this incredible Summer Rental a few miles from the Beach and close to houses of worship . Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. Move in condition. .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
7 Barbara Lane
7 Barbara Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Winter Rental September 20205 Bedroom Split level home, Living room, Dining Room, Den, 2 full baths. Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
165 Whalepond Road
165 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2438 sqft
Fully furnished Winter rental only minutes away from Monmouth University. This spacious bilevel home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen to cook, dine and spend time in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
265 Whalepond Road
265 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Center Hall colonial available for Winter rental beginning 9/7/20! Fully furnished home with 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Finished basement for extra space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
6 Calvin Terrace
6 Calvin Terrace, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
Great Winter rental! Fantastic location. Beautiful bright and airy 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This house features spacious rooms throughout with high ceilings. Sliding doors off the kitchen overlook large deck.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
455 Harnell Avenue
455 Harnell Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 2 2019 IN OAKHURST !!FRESHLY PAINTED GREAT 5 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME,2 FULL BATHS,1 IS NEW ,LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN NEW FLOORS ,FAMILY ROOM.CLOSE TO SHOPPING,UNNIVERSITY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
455 Redmond Avenue
455 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Great winter rental! Clean and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch on a quiet corner. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Available September 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
450 Redmond Avenue
450 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Ranch available for Winter Rental situated on a deep lot in the heart of Oakhurst! A roomy open floor plan features tiled foyer, large living room w/ hardwood floors, formal dining room w/ hardwood floors & bay window, sun drenched eat in

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
243 Woodcrest Road
243 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$23,000
2178 sqft
Available for Summer 2020. Pretty Cape offering hard wood floors throughout, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms... beautiful front porch with a view of the neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
19 Roslyn Drive
19 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
2080 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Summer Rental. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, nice large yard and so much more!! Near houses of worship, beaches and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
201 Oakhurst Road
201 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Winter Rental! Charming cape in the heart of Oakhurst. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Refinished hardwood floors and a great back yard with a large deck. Monmouth Students welcome!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
179 Delaware Avenue
179 Delaware Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL (SEPT 2020) - Newly painted large home located in the heart of Oakhurst section of Ocean Township. 5 big bedrooms, updated kitchen, newly tiled bathrooms and updated floors. Spacious finished basement. Over-sized deck and backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
535 W Lincoln Avenue
535 West Lincoln Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL (End of June- Labor Day) Completely renovated ranch house with open floor plan, ideal for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
7 Corey Drive
7 Corey Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL. Split level home with spacious rooms, newer kitchen, bathroom on upper level has been fully renovated, rear deck overlooking large fenced property, washer/dryer. Monmouth students welcome. No smoking & no pets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
442 Redmond Avenue
442 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2438 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Available September 7th, 2020. Bright, spacious home, fully furnished with a large deck & backyard. Centrally located. Monmouth University students welcome!!!! No smoking & no pets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oakhurst, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oakhurst renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

