Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Don't miss this incredible Summer Rental a few miles from the Beach and close to houses of worship . Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. Move in condition. . State of the art kitchen with many amenities such as self closing cabinets, rolling shelve, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.Den, study office on first floor can be used as a fifth bedroom as it has its own full bathroom and separate entrance. House is completely wired for home security system and high speed internet access.All windows have upgraded neutral window treatments.Vaulted tray ceiling in master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub.Unfinished basement.Yard has been beautifully landscaped and has a fenced yard with a patio to enjoy the outdoors. Tremendous attention to detail has been put into this home