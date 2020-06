Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms. Expansive fenced rear yard with 2 decks perfect for summer outdoor entertaining, grilling and a firepit. Paved driveway extends into backyard and is primed and ready for games and bikes. Near beach, shopping, parks, houses of worship. Price is fully furnished!