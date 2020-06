Amenities

Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool. Four spacious bedrooms, two updated baths, finished basement and an outdoor shower make this an ideal summer retreat. Nicely furnished and immaculately maintained. 38,500 for the season or $17,000 for July or August.