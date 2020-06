Amenities

Commuters dream location. Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath completely renovated, freshly painted and cleaned. All brand new SS appliances including washer/dryer in your apartment. This gorgeous and spacious apartment offers a large living room, dining room, open kitchen, full bath, new windows, and floors throughout. Large closets and bonus laundry/storage room, 3 car parking and use of backyard included with rent. Easy access to NYC buses and close to NJ transit.