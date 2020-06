Amenities

Room Available: 212 George Street in New Brunswick



$850.00 per month

Text Landlord at +1 (908) 367-0552 for More Information.

Available Today



-- LARGE Private Bedroom and Shared Bathroom and Shared Kitchen with 2 tenant --



Utilities included:

Cable

Internet

Wifi

Hot Water

Electricity

Garbage

Sewer

Off Street Parking



3 Blocks from the local Grocery Store, Downtown Bars, Restaurants, and other attractions.



Walking distance to:

Rutgers Douglas

Rutgers College Ave Campuses

NJ Transit Train Station to New York City or Princeton

Robert Wood Johnson Hospital

Johnson & Johnson Headquarters

NJ Transit Bus Stop in Front of House

Free Rutgers Bus Stop just 1 Block Away



