51 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located 3 bed 2 bath annual rental in Neptune City. Four blocks from shopping center and 1.5 miles to beach. Unit is stand alone building in 4 unit property. Functional floor plan, nice big kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of counter space, hardwood floors throughout 1st level, brand new carpet in second floor bedrooms. 1 full bath on each floor, off street parking in open lot. Washer/dryer hookups are functional and tenant may bring their own washer/dryer units. Building square footage is approximate. No pets, no smoking. Good credit and sufficient income required.