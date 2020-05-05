All apartments in Neptune City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:44 PM

51 Laurel Avenue

51 Laurel Avenue · (732) 897-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Laurel Avenue, Neptune City, NJ 07753

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Front House · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 742 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located 3 bed 2 bath annual rental in Neptune City. Four blocks from shopping center and 1.5 miles to beach. Unit is stand alone building in 4 unit property. Functional floor plan, nice big kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of counter space, hardwood floors throughout 1st level, brand new carpet in second floor bedrooms. 1 full bath on each floor, off street parking in open lot. Washer/dryer hookups are functional and tenant may bring their own washer/dryer units. Building square footage is approximate. No pets, no smoking. Good credit and sufficient income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
51 Laurel Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 51 Laurel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
51 Laurel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 51 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune City.
Does 51 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 51 Laurel Avenue does offer parking.
Does 51 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Laurel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 51 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 51 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 51 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Laurel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
