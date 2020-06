Amenities

Beautiful home for rent situated near Shark River! Enjoy the cool breeze as you sip your morning coffee on the front porch. This 2 bedroom rental is turnkey and has newer Kitchen SS appliance package! The two tier deck with fenced-in yard is great for entertaining. Full basement and walk-up attic perfect for storage! Great neighborhood close to Park, Beach and mass transit. Owner has updated and recently done many improvements. 1 year lease at $2,100 per month.