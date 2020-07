86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground tennis court

VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO. LOCATED ON QUIET CUL DE SAC STREET WITH LOVELY MANAGEABLE BACKYARD WITH DECK WHICH LEADS TO COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND & TENNIS COURTS FOR CONVENIENCE. VERY NICELY APPOINTED INSIDE WITH DUAL STAIRCASES, LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE, UPDATED KITCHEN, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY & STUDY & MASTER SUITE W/DUAL WALK IN CLOSETS & MASTER BATH. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED! APPLICATION, CREDIT CHECK & PROOF OF INCOME A MUST. NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN MAINTENANCE/SPRINKLERS & ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER & SEWER) AND SNOW REMOVAL. TENANT INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR FIRST $100 OF REPAIRS & REAL ESTATE FEE.