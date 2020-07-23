All apartments in Morris County
Find more places like 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morris County, NJ
/
60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D

60 West Shawnee Trail · (973) 390-4664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

60 West Shawnee Trail, Morris County, NJ 07885

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Newly renovated lakefront 1 bedroom apartment on beautiful Lake Shawnee. This beautiful modern apartment was just completely remodeled in 2020. It features wide plank vinyl flooring, gleaming white kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, in unit laundry and beautiful Lake Shawnee right outside your windows. Lake Shawnee offers lots of things do from hiking, swimming to boating. There are 3 private beaches, plenty of playgrounds and boat access for non-powered boats. The property and the lake are both a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D have any available units?
60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D have?
Some of 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D currently offering any rent specials?
60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D pet-friendly?
No, 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D offer parking?
No, 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D does not offer parking.
Does 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D have a pool?
No, 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D does not have a pool.
Does 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D have accessible units?
No, 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D does not have accessible units.
Does 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd
Riverdale, NJ 07457
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive
Mount Arlington, NJ 07856
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street
Chatham, NJ 07928
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A
Morristown, NJ 07960
Jackson House
515 Main Street
Chatham, NJ 07928
Jefferson
51 Elm Street
Morristown, NJ 07960

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Lodi, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJNew Providence, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJ
Caldwell, NJBoonton, NJWharton, NJMadison, NJMorris Plains, NJRockaway, NJRoseland, NJMount Arlington, NJHackettstown, NJFlorham Park, NJHopatcong, NJNewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity