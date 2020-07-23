60 W SHAWNEE TRL UNIT D

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel playground microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Newly renovated lakefront 1 bedroom apartment on beautiful Lake Shawnee. This beautiful modern apartment was just completely remodeled in 2020. It features wide plank vinyl flooring, gleaming white kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, in unit laundry and beautiful Lake Shawnee right outside your windows. Lake Shawnee offers lots of things do from hiking, swimming to boating. There are 3 private beaches, plenty of playgrounds and boat access for non-powered boats. The property and the lake are both a must see.