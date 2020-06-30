All apartments in Morris County
Find more places like 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morris County, NJ
/
33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL

33 Cliffside Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

33 Cliffside Trail, Morris County, NJ 07834

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful single family home overlooking Indian Lake. Open floor plan on 1st floor, kitchen w/island, living room with FP, dining area w/french doors to the deck, also a full bath and bedroom. Very versatile floor plan. 2 bedrooms and bath downstairs, one lower level bedroom could also be a family room or home office with french doors to a lower deck. All updated, freshly painted and ready for your enjoyment. Great closet space and storage. Can't you imagine sitting on the deck, over looking the lake, and relaxing? Move in ready. NTN report for all applicants needed ($35 per person)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL have any available units?
33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morris County, NJ.
What amenities does 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL have?
Some of 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL offer parking?
No, 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street
Chatham, NJ 07928
Clinton Manor Arms
281 West Clinton Street
Dover, NJ 07801
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West
Morris County, NJ 07857
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr
Morristown, NJ 07927
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave
Wharton, NJ 07885

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Lodi, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJNew Providence, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJ
Caldwell, NJBoonton, NJWharton, NJMadison, NJMorris Plains, NJRockaway, NJRoseland, NJMount Arlington, NJHackettstown, NJFlorham Park, NJHopatcong, NJNewton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College