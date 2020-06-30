33 CLIFFSIDE TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful single family home overlooking Indian Lake. Open floor plan on 1st floor, kitchen w/island, living room with FP, dining area w/french doors to the deck, also a full bath and bedroom. Very versatile floor plan. 2 bedrooms and bath downstairs, one lower level bedroom could also be a family room or home office with french doors to a lower deck. All updated, freshly painted and ready for your enjoyment. Great closet space and storage. Can't you imagine sitting on the deck, over looking the lake, and relaxing? Move in ready. NTN report for all applicants needed ($35 per person)