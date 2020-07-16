169 W HANOVER AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated internet access range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Wow! PRIVATE, serene living. Unit is located in a residential area with a large yard. Need space? This is the place to be! What a great opportunity to live in the heart of a beautiful community! THIS HOME HAS BEACH ACCESS!! This is apartment living at its finest. There's privacy and so much outdoor space! This newly updated 1 bedroom apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, large bedroom and private bathroom. This home is situated in a great location that is convenient to major highways for commuting.There is plenty to offer in the local community such as parks, trails, shopping and much more! The unit was fully renovated in 2019 and a brand new stove was installed in 2020. All utilities, including cable and internet are included with the lease agreement.