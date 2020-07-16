All apartments in Morris County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:43 AM

169 W HANOVER AVE

169 West Hanover Avenue · (973) 442-2224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

169 West Hanover Avenue, Morris County, NJ 07869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Wow! PRIVATE, serene living. Unit is located in a residential area with a large yard. Need space? This is the place to be! What a great opportunity to live in the heart of a beautiful community! THIS HOME HAS BEACH ACCESS!! This is apartment living at its finest. There's privacy and so much outdoor space! This newly updated 1 bedroom apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, large bedroom and private bathroom. This home is situated in a great location that is convenient to major highways for commuting.There is plenty to offer in the local community such as parks, trails, shopping and much more! The unit was fully renovated in 2019 and a brand new stove was installed in 2020. All utilities, including cable and internet are included with the lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 W HANOVER AVE have any available units?
169 W HANOVER AVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 W HANOVER AVE have?
Some of 169 W HANOVER AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 W HANOVER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
169 W HANOVER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 W HANOVER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 169 W HANOVER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 169 W HANOVER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 169 W HANOVER AVE offers parking.
Does 169 W HANOVER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 W HANOVER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 W HANOVER AVE have a pool?
No, 169 W HANOVER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 169 W HANOVER AVE have accessible units?
No, 169 W HANOVER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 169 W HANOVER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 W HANOVER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 W HANOVER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 W HANOVER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
