Morris County, NJ
164 VISTA DR
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:58 PM

164 VISTA DR

164 Vista Drive · (973) 539-6300
Location

164 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ 07927

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
WOW!! AWESOME updated condo. 1st Floor Unit - NO STEPS!! Newer flooring, appliances, and granite counter-tops. Community Pool and Clubhouse. Don't miss this one!! Convenient location, short drive to NYC train stations in Morristown, Convent Station, or Morris Plains. Great highway access too (Rt. 10, 287, 46, 24, and 80). Hanover Township has been rated as one of the best suburban communities in which to live. It offers that rare combination of a convenient location, excellent schools and low property taxes. Township residents enjoy such amenities as the beautiful town pool (membership optional), community center, a full range of sports programs, before and after school programs, and much, much more. Note - Pics are from before current tenant moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 VISTA DR have any available units?
164 VISTA DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 VISTA DR have?
Some of 164 VISTA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 VISTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
164 VISTA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 VISTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 164 VISTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris County.
Does 164 VISTA DR offer parking?
No, 164 VISTA DR does not offer parking.
Does 164 VISTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 VISTA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 VISTA DR have a pool?
Yes, 164 VISTA DR has a pool.
Does 164 VISTA DR have accessible units?
No, 164 VISTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 164 VISTA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 VISTA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 VISTA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 VISTA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
