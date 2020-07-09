164 VISTA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

WOW!! AWESOME updated condo. 1st Floor Unit - NO STEPS!! Newer flooring, appliances, and granite counter-tops. Community Pool and Clubhouse. Don't miss this one!! Convenient location, short drive to NYC train stations in Morristown, Convent Station, or Morris Plains. Great highway access too (Rt. 10, 287, 46, 24, and 80). Hanover Township has been rated as one of the best suburban communities in which to live. It offers that rare combination of a convenient location, excellent schools and low property taxes. Township residents enjoy such amenities as the beautiful town pool (membership optional), community center, a full range of sports programs, before and after school programs, and much, much more. Note - Pics are from before current tenant moved in.