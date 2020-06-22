313 LINDEN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath twin home featuring a wood planked front porch that's cozy enough to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or a good book. Beautiful landscaping surrounds the entire grounds of this lovely home. Inside you will find an inviting living room, a dining room with a large bow window and built-in bookshelves, a large eat-in kitchen, and a laundry area conveniently located off of the kitchen with easy access to the powder room. Plenty of storage can be found in the full basement. The upper level features 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom, with a walk-up attic that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Make your appointment today to see all that this home has to offer! Also available for sale @ $254,900.00.