All apartments in Moorestown-Lenola
Find more places like 313 LINDEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
/
313 LINDEN STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

313 LINDEN STREET

313 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorestown-Lenola
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

313 Linden Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08057

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath twin home featuring a wood planked front porch that's cozy enough to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or a good book. Beautiful landscaping surrounds the entire grounds of this lovely home. Inside you will find an inviting living room, a dining room with a large bow window and built-in bookshelves, a large eat-in kitchen, and a laundry area conveniently located off of the kitchen with easy access to the powder room. Plenty of storage can be found in the full basement. The upper level features 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom, with a walk-up attic that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Make your appointment today to see all that this home has to offer! Also available for sale @ $254,900.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 LINDEN STREET have any available units?
313 LINDEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ.
What amenities does 313 LINDEN STREET have?
Some of 313 LINDEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 LINDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
313 LINDEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 LINDEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 313 LINDEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorestown-Lenola.
Does 313 LINDEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 313 LINDEN STREET does offer parking.
Does 313 LINDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 LINDEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 LINDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 313 LINDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 313 LINDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 313 LINDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 313 LINDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 LINDEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 LINDEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 LINDEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08052
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08054
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08057
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08054

Similar Pages

Moorestown-Lenola 1 BedroomsMoorestown-Lenola 2 Bedrooms
Moorestown-Lenola Apartments with BalconyMoorestown-Lenola Pet Friendly Places
Moorestown-Lenola Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ
Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PAHamilton Square, NJBlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University