1006 Abby Road

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condominium in a quiet established neighborhood in the heart of Middletown. Enjoy the spacious, open-concept living, dining, and eat-in kitchen. Three large bedrooms and a huge finished, dry basement with plenty of storage and living space. Sit out on your own private balcony overlooking the back of the property and a nice grassy area with no neighbors behind. Just a 2 minute walk to shopping in the Whole Foods Shopping Center. A short drive to all the area has to offer including charming Red Bank, Sea Bright and Sandy Hook Beaches, all NYC transportation including the Seastreak Fast Ferry and the NY Waterway Ferry, Middletown and Red Bank Train Stations, and the Garden State Parkway. Plenty of on-street parking and an attached garage. NO PETS /NO SMOKING