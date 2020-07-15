All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

1006 Abby Road

1006 Abby Road · (732) 957-9300
Location

1006 Abby Road, Monmouth County, NJ 07748

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condominium in a quiet established neighborhood in the heart of Middletown. Enjoy the spacious, open-concept living, dining, and eat-in kitchen. Three large bedrooms and a huge finished, dry basement with plenty of storage and living space. Sit out on your own private balcony overlooking the back of the property and a nice grassy area with no neighbors behind. Just a 2 minute walk to shopping in the Whole Foods Shopping Center. A short drive to all the area has to offer including charming Red Bank, Sea Bright and Sandy Hook Beaches, all NYC transportation including the Seastreak Fast Ferry and the NY Waterway Ferry, Middletown and Red Bank Train Stations, and the Garden State Parkway. Plenty of on-street parking and an attached garage. NO PETS /NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Abby Road have any available units?
1006 Abby Road has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1006 Abby Road currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Abby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Abby Road pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Abby Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 1006 Abby Road offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Abby Road offers parking.
Does 1006 Abby Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Abby Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Abby Road have a pool?
No, 1006 Abby Road does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Abby Road have accessible units?
No, 1006 Abby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Abby Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Abby Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Abby Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Abby Road does not have units with air conditioning.
