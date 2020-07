Amenities

This 3 bedroom condo in desirable Monroe Manor is a renter's dream. 2 & a half baths, gorgeous upgraded kitchen featuring granite & stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets, washer/dryer on the same floor as the bedrooms, & lovely neutral colors. Excellent location within the community features scenic view from the patio with lawn access. Easy commute NJ & NYC. Don't forget to check out the pool, tennis court, playground & other amenities!