accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Metuchen, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,170
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Metuchen
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Last updated May 21 at 06:37 PM
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Results within 10 miles of Metuchen
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,635
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
37 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
27 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,859
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
17 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Last updated March 5 at 10:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
