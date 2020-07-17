All apartments in Mercer County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:47 AM

9 FANNING WAY

9 Fanning Way · (609) 921-1411
Location

9 Fanning Way, Mercer County, NJ 08534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2428 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
This spacious, beautifully upgraded, and conveniently located home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is move-in ready! Walk through the front door to find a high, 9-foot ceilinged living and dining room with upgraded lighting, perfect for dinner parties and staying in alike. Enter the connected and newly renovated kitchen with a stunning quartz countertop, porcelain floor tiles, stately 48-inch cherry wood cabinets, and modern kitchen appliances. Completing the main level, find the Cathedral Ceiling family room with abundant natural lighting and the same gorgeous new hardwood flooring.Upstairs, discover the master bedroom and bath along with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bathrooms are fully remodeled with brand new showers. In the master bedroom, relax after a long day in the roomy bathtub.Walk all the way downstairs to enjoy a fully finished basement, or out the back door to take in a newly painted deck and high fenced back lawn.This friendly Brandon Farms community, in the highly regarded Hopewell Valley School District, welcomes you to enjoy all its luxuries: playgrounds, swimming pool, sports courts and fields (tennis, basketball, and soccer), miles of scenic trails, and the Stony Brook elementary school, all within a short walking distance from your new home. Enjoy further convenience with easy access to Train Stations, Route 1, Rt206 and HWY95 for all your shopping and commuting needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 FANNING WAY have any available units?
9 FANNING WAY has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 FANNING WAY have?
Some of 9 FANNING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 FANNING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9 FANNING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 FANNING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9 FANNING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 9 FANNING WAY offer parking?
No, 9 FANNING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9 FANNING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 FANNING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 FANNING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9 FANNING WAY has a pool.
Does 9 FANNING WAY have accessible units?
No, 9 FANNING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9 FANNING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 FANNING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 FANNING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 FANNING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
