9 FANNING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

This spacious, beautifully upgraded, and conveniently located home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is move-in ready! Walk through the front door to find a high, 9-foot ceilinged living and dining room with upgraded lighting, perfect for dinner parties and staying in alike. Enter the connected and newly renovated kitchen with a stunning quartz countertop, porcelain floor tiles, stately 48-inch cherry wood cabinets, and modern kitchen appliances. Completing the main level, find the Cathedral Ceiling family room with abundant natural lighting and the same gorgeous new hardwood flooring.Upstairs, discover the master bedroom and bath along with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bathrooms are fully remodeled with brand new showers. In the master bedroom, relax after a long day in the roomy bathtub.Walk all the way downstairs to enjoy a fully finished basement, or out the back door to take in a newly painted deck and high fenced back lawn.This friendly Brandon Farms community, in the highly regarded Hopewell Valley School District, welcomes you to enjoy all its luxuries: playgrounds, swimming pool, sports courts and fields (tennis, basketball, and soccer), miles of scenic trails, and the Stony Brook elementary school, all within a short walking distance from your new home. Enjoy further convenience with easy access to Train Stations, Route 1, Rt206 and HWY95 for all your shopping and commuting needs.