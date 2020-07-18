All apartments in Mercer County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

40 CALEB LANE

40 Caleb Lane · (609) 921-1400
Location

40 Caleb Lane, Mercer County, NJ 08540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2212 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Situated in the Greater Princeton area, 40 Caleb Lane is located in the highly sought-after community of Estates at Princeton Junction. Some of the features include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and skylight. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cherry cabinets, full pantry, granite countertops, and access to paver patio. Master bedroom with walk-in closets and luxurious bath featuring jacuzzi tub. Finished third floor loft, full finished basement. Minutes from Princeton Junction Train Station, Princeton University, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 CALEB LANE have any available units?
40 CALEB LANE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 CALEB LANE have?
Some of 40 CALEB LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 CALEB LANE currently offering any rent specials?
40 CALEB LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 CALEB LANE pet-friendly?
No, 40 CALEB LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer County.
Does 40 CALEB LANE offer parking?
No, 40 CALEB LANE does not offer parking.
Does 40 CALEB LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 CALEB LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 CALEB LANE have a pool?
No, 40 CALEB LANE does not have a pool.
Does 40 CALEB LANE have accessible units?
No, 40 CALEB LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 40 CALEB LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 CALEB LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 CALEB LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 CALEB LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
