Situated in the Greater Princeton area, 40 Caleb Lane is located in the highly sought-after community of Estates at Princeton Junction. Some of the features include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and skylight. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cherry cabinets, full pantry, granite countertops, and access to paver patio. Master bedroom with walk-in closets and luxurious bath featuring jacuzzi tub. Finished third floor loft, full finished basement. Minutes from Princeton Junction Train Station, Princeton University, and shopping.