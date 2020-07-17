All apartments in Maywood
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:12 AM

465 Oak Avenue

465 Oak Avenue · (201) 917-5884 ext. 701
Location

465 Oak Avenue, Maywood, NJ 07607
Maywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Wonderful location, completely renovated inside and out! Gorgeous, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with large eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances, quartz counters and pantry, light and bright living room, spacious bedroom and beautiful full bath. Third floor has full, private laundry, extra storage and bonus room. Unit comes with two off street parking spaces and private entry with hall closet. Additional features include brand new windows throughout, new siding, professional landscaping, new central heating and cooling, and recessed lighting. Water included in rent. Additional basement or garage storage also available for rent. Centrally located for easy commute. No pets, no smoking. Credit check and proof of income required with application. Call 201-232-9923 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Oak Avenue have any available units?
465 Oak Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 465 Oak Avenue have?
Some of 465 Oak Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
465 Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 465 Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maywood.
Does 465 Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 465 Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 465 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 465 Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 465 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 465 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Oak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
