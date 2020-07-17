465 Oak Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful location, completely renovated inside and out! Gorgeous, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with large eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances, quartz counters and pantry, light and bright living room, spacious bedroom and beautiful full bath. Third floor has full, private laundry, extra storage and bonus room. Unit comes with two off street parking spaces and private entry with hall closet. Additional features include brand new windows throughout, new siding, professional landscaping, new central heating and cooling, and recessed lighting. Water included in rent. Additional basement or garage storage also available for rent. Centrally located for easy commute. No pets, no smoking. Credit check and proof of income required with application. Call 201-232-9923 for more information.