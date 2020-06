Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave

Winter Rental 2020! Great Family Home-4Brs. , 2 Full Bths.,Nice Screened -In Front Porch for Cool Nights! Rear Deck w/grill plus Outdoor Shower. Great open kitchen w/breakfast bar and 2 Family Rooms so the kids can have their own TV! One parking spot in the back with plenty of street parking. Shared driveway so please don't park there! 5 Minute Walk to the Ocean! Come enjoy all Manasquan has to offer! .