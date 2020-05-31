239 Beachfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible beachfront, Top Floor, WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/15 to 8/22 for $6K. Panoramic Ocean Views, bright, sunny corner condo with new granite and ceramic tile kitchen! Vaulted ceiling and ceramic tile great room with gas fireplace, overlooks the beach and ocean. Watch the sunrise with awesome beach views from your large balcony with table set and propane grill! Best views of Thursday night fireworks. 2 CAR GARAGE! 6 BEACH BADGES included. Rental sleeps 6 (1 King,1 Queen, 2 Twin beds).