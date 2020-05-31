All apartments in Manasquan
Manasquan, NJ
239 Beachfront
239 Beachfront

239 Beachfront · (732) 221-5673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1727 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible beachfront, Top Floor, WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/15 to 8/22 for $6K. Panoramic Ocean Views, bright, sunny corner condo with new granite and ceramic tile kitchen! Vaulted ceiling and ceramic tile great room with gas fireplace, overlooks the beach and ocean. Watch the sunrise with awesome beach views from your large balcony with table set and propane grill! Best views of Thursday night fireworks. 2 CAR GARAGE! 6 BEACH BADGES included. Rental sleeps 6 (1 King,1 Queen, 2 Twin beds).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Beachfront have any available units?
239 Beachfront has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 Beachfront have?
Some of 239 Beachfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Beachfront currently offering any rent specials?
239 Beachfront isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Beachfront pet-friendly?
No, 239 Beachfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 239 Beachfront offer parking?
Yes, 239 Beachfront does offer parking.
Does 239 Beachfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Beachfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Beachfront have a pool?
No, 239 Beachfront does not have a pool.
Does 239 Beachfront have accessible units?
No, 239 Beachfront does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Beachfront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Beachfront has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Beachfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Beachfront does not have units with air conditioning.
