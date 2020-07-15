/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
115 Furnished Apartments for rent in Little Silver, NJ
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
41 Seven Bridges Road
41 Seven Bridges Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2276 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- Enjoy the sunset on your large patio overlooking park like settings with pond. 4 Large Bedrooms and Updated 2.1 bath Expanded Ranch. Hardwood floors, throughout, finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Little Silver
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
25 Meadow Avenue
25 Meadow Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom rental at Sands Point North in Beautiful Monmouth Beach. This unit offers 2 bedroom ,2 1/2 baths, and water views from the balcony off master. Fully furnished and immaculate.
Results within 5 miles of Little Silver
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
14 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
46 Riverdale Avenue
46 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful WINTER FURNISHED RENTAL with Gorgeous Water Views and Stunning Western View Sunsets. 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Enjoy all the decks and porches. Walk to the beach, town and school. Available Sept 15 2020 to May 15 2021.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
135 Wharfside Drive
135 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1036 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, hardwood floors. Balcony with water views. Complex is located on the Shrewsbury River and 1.5 blocks to the beach. Bike storage and laundry facilities. No pets or smokers.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
146 N Bath Avenue
146 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1900 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Furnished. Dec 1 through end of May (includes Memorial Day Weekend!)Large private corner lot with beautiful high shrubbery for privacy.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Available September, the best month of the year! Spend your mornings overlooking the Shrewsbury River and your evening watching incredible sunsets. ''The Crows Nest'' as it's called has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,750
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished. Available until August 16th --45 days for $6750 or 30 days at $5000.00 Hurry, won't last!!!
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
329 Wells Avenue
329 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL-Enjoy the winter in this updated 3bd/2 bath well kept and newly furnished Ranch home.
1 of 231
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
308 S Lincoln Avenue
308 South Lincoln Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,650
WINTER RENTAL , STUDENTS RENTAL* SEPT-May 15 .
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
282 Jerome Avenue
282 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-Spacious ranch with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.Master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom with half bath. Hardwood floors throughout & Sun room with windows all around.Finished basement.Will be fully furnished.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1048 Norwood Avenue
1048 Norwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
WINTER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
610 Ocean Avenue
610 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
Spend Local's summer in Sea Bright. Beautiful ocean view 4 bedroom winter rental available Sept 15, located directly across from the beach. Spacious duplex home with 4 baths, driveway for parking.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
327 Roosevelt Avenue
327 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL. Available Sept 7th 2020 - May 15th 2021. Great location! Charming 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Large living/dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops.Two newer full bathrooms.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
432 Ocean Boulevard N
432 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2258 sqft
Living at Diamond Beach is like living in a 5-star hotel.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER OR MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL Immaculate, new, and sharp 3 bedroom apartment in this charming 2 family home in North Long Branch.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elberon
787 Ocean Avenue
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR!! Absolutely gorgeous south east ocean views are yours in this beautiful Imperial House unit! Bright & sunny floor plan originally was a 2 bedroom unit that has been converted to a HUGE 1 bedroom master suite.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elberon
96 Cedar Avenue
96 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL 9/7/20 OCCUPANCY.FULLY FURNISHED ! CEDAR GREENS IN LONG BRANCH UNIT 1 HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elberon
178 Cummings Avenue
178 Cummings Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful and totally renovated winter rental available from Labor Day 9/7/20 through May 31, 2021. Gorgeous white tile floors throughout the first floor and sparkling white eat in kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
552 Ocean Avenue
552 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Winter Rental! Live at the beach in this Sea Bright gem of a home with amazing natural light and spectacular ocean views. Kitchen and baths have just been updated and the main level offers hardwood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Waterman Avenue
27 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WINTER RENTAL - FABULOUS opportunity in coveted Rumson location! Beautiful winter rental in desired location has an open, stylish floor plan--light, airy and filled with coastal charm! Fantastic Rumson neighborhood is close to Sea Bright bridge,
