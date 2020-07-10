/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:57 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Little Silver, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
19 Whitesands Way
19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1756 sqft
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
55 Cheshire Square
55 Cheshire Square, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exceptional townhouse unit in Cheshire Square. Large living room overlooking atrium. Formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen. First floor master bedroom. Den with bookshelves. Large storage room on 2nd floor. Handy to town center.
Results within 1 mile of Little Silver
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
21 Washington Street
21 Washington Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer .
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard
92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPROX 800 SQF MOVE IN AUGUST 1. IDEAL LOCATION. Centrally located in the heart of Red Bank. Shown virtually at this time. To view video copy and paste url - https://youtu.be/j5fAFJy9ka8 This cozy third floor apartment has 5 rooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
West Front Street
55 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
90 Pinckney Road
90 Pinckney Road, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT.Two bedrooms on seperate levels and Laundry in the Basement of this three level Apartment.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
580 Patten Avenue
580 Patten Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2318 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, end unit townhome in the waterfront community Marina Bay Club. Three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. Lower level features separate entrance, bedroom and a full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Little Silver
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,959
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Cedar Avenue
31 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
823 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Right in the heart of West End! Well kept and updated two bedroom condo in a private tucked away development with assigned parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
WINTER RENTAL-6 BD/3 BATH RANCH WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands
324 Shore Drive
324 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SUNNY CREAM PUFF of a rental, painted in beach turquoise with bright white moldings, new carpeting, SECOND FLOOR one bedroom, one bath with balcony, big picture window, open LR, DR, and sliders to BALCONY AND with a GREAT water view! Move in
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Available September, the best month of the year! Spend your mornings overlooking the Shrewsbury River and your evening watching incredible sunsets. ''The Crows Nest'' as it's called has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
65 Dwight Drive
65 Dwight Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2392 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available September 7, 2020. This split level home has a NEW KITCHEN, 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Bright & airy with a large deck off of the kitchen. No smoking & no pets.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
11 Beaumont Court
11 Beaumont Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
329 Wells Avenue
329 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL-Enjoy the winter in this updated 3bd/2 bath well kept and newly furnished Ranch home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
539 Trenton Avenue
539 Trenton Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available Winter or as an Annual rental. Annual at $3800.00 month. Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. House is move in condition. This house has many wonderful features.
Similar Pages
Little Silver Apartments with GarageLittle Silver Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLittle Silver Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ