Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Little Silver, NJ with garage

Little Silver apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
21 Carriage Gate Drive
21 Carriage Gate Dr, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2166 sqft
Luxurious Annual Rental in sought after Little Silver's Carriage Gate Townhome community! This 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
129 Rumson Road
129 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Annual Rental Only- Little Silver Four Bedroom Colonial in great location! Walk to shopping, restaurants and top notch school. This charming home features wood floors, arched doorways, built in cabinetry and an open front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
55 Cheshire Square
55 Cheshire Square, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exceptional townhouse unit in Cheshire Square. Large living room overlooking atrium. Formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen. First floor master bedroom. Den with bookshelves. Large storage room on 2nd floor. Handy to town center.
Results within 1 mile of Little Silver

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
283 Spring Street
283 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Light & bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath first level unit with detached garage. Walk to great downtown Red Bank! Newer windows, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, AC units. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, grounds. Tenant pays gas & electric.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
71 Manor Drive
71 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
GREAT UNIT IN DESIRABLE RED BANK MANOR! This 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath condo is perfect for a commuter or individually looking to be near downtown Red Bank. Enter into LR to find HW floors throughout the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
41 Spring Street
41 Spring St, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful half of a two family home walking distance to downtown Red Bank. New and updated kitchen & bath, 3 BRs including the 3rd floor refinshed attic, new bath, hardwood floors, full basement w/separate access, deck and 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
166 Manor Drive
166 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Fabulous 2nd floor one bedroom unit boasts large living room, dining room and bedroom. Storage bin in basement. Tenant pays electric only. Heat, water, sewer and cooking gas included in rent. Sorry no pets, great credit and references a must.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
33 Gooseneck Point Road
33 Goose Neck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$50,000
Summer Rental! Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from this stunning waterfront home on exclusive Gooseneck Point Road.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
90 Pinckney Road
90 Pinckney Road, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT.Two bedrooms on seperate levels and Laundry in the Basement of this three level Apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Little Silver
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
787 Ocean Avenue
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this beautiful, fully renovated, sunny & bright unit. 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, southwest corner unit with direct view of Takanassee Lake and the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$38,000
4000 sqft
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
191 Bay Avenue
191 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1118 W Front Street
1118 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lincroft this oversized 2 car garage is perfect for your light industrial needs! Fully heated with ample parking...(CAN EASILY PARK UP TO 3 LARGE TRUCKS)!! Ideal for plumber, electrician, woodworker or handyman shop.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Little Silver, NJ

Little Silver apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

